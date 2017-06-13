Pages Navigation Menu

Miyonse, ex-BBNaija housemate launches own cooking show

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Big Brother Naija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Miyonse EX-BBNaija contestant Miyonse Oluwaseyi, popularly called Miyonse, former Big Brother Naija (#BBNaija) 2017 contestant says plans are underway for his new television show with focus on cooking and confectionery. He said this in an exclusive interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja. “My TV show is coming out soon; it is a cooking show; however, I would not like to disclose more because the people I signed the contract with have not released an official statement.

