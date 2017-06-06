MK council veterans boycott ANC’s national policy conference – Mail & Guardian
MK council veterans boycott ANC's national policy conference
The MK Veterans National Council steering committee has confirmed its decision to boycott the ANC's national policy conference after a failure to agree on the terms of a special consultative conference. The MK council has also distanced itself from the …
MK national council to boycott ANC's national conference
Siphiwe Nyanda: Increasing Factionalism In ANC Is Driving It Apart
MK veterans council to boycott ANC policy conference
