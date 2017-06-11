Pages Navigation Menu

MKO Abiola: June 12 mother of May 29 – Asiwaju Tinubu

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Lagos governor and All Progressives Congress national stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has underscored the importance of the June 12, 1993 election and the agitation that followed its annulment, saying June 12 is the precursor of the democracy we now enjoy in the country. “Without the uncompromising resistance to military rule engendered by the […]

