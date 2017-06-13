Mmusi Maimane Announces Helen Zille Won’t Be Involved In Any DA Decisions [Video]

This morning, Western Cape Premier Helen Zille and DA leader Mmusi Maimane sat side by side as they held a joint press conference in Johannesburg.

The topic? Zille’s position in the party after her controversial tweets on colonialism, and her escaped disciplinary action for bringing the Democratic Alliance (DA) into disrepute.

Tsk tsk.

Maimane took to the mic to announce that Zille will be stepping down from all party’s decision-making structures, reports M&G:

“This was not an easy decision,” Maimane said. “The alternative was to become embroiled in a protracted legal battle in the lead up to 2019 election. I have no doubt that would have done further damage to the project we have embarked on”.

The legal battle he refers to is a result of Zille’s threats of legal action she made last week, after the DA “announced its decision to suspend Zille pending the outcome of her disciplinary hearing, citing concerns that she had continued to defend her colonialism statements and caused more harm to the party’s image,” reports M&G.

But this morning, Zille actually apologised:

“I realise the wounds of history that my tweet and subsequent action have opened up. In particular I recognise that my actions were insensitive to South Africans who suffered under colonial oppression. For this I am genuinely sorry”.

Too little, too late? Let’s see how the EFF responds to this.

Watch the conference below:

The DA should probably have banned her from Twitter a long time ago.

[source:ewn&mg]

