Mob justice fears after soldier’s gruesome death in Ghana – News24

Mob justice fears after soldier's gruesome death in Ghana
Accra – An off-duty soldier in Ghana who was lynched while out running was laid to rest with full state honours on Friday, in a case that has sparked fears about the "growing menace" of mob justice. Maxwell Mahama was beaten and burnt to death near the …
Justice for Mahama Movement to stage peaceful march
Ghanaians Demand John Mahama's Return
Lynched Soldier : Ghana needs anti-mob action legislation – Omane Boamah
