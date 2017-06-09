Pages Navigation Menu

Mob justice fears after soldier’s gruesome death in Ghana – News24

Posted on Jun 9, 2017


Mob justice fears after soldier's gruesome death in Ghana
Accra – An off-duty soldier in Ghana who was lynched while out running was laid to rest with full state honours on Friday, in a case that has sparked fears about the "growing menace" of mob justice. Maxwell Mahama was beaten and burnt to death near the …
