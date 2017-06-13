MobileGo Token to Begin Trading on Bittrex Exchange Following Successful Crowdsale

LOS ANGELES, CA–(Jun 12, 2017) – MobileGo, the new Ethereum ERC 20 token created to allow for smart contract technology and development within the Gamecredits Mobile Store, today announced its MobileGo token ($MGO) will begin trading on the Bittrex Exchange Tuesday the 13th of June in the afternoon (PST) 2017. MobileGo recently raised $53.07 million … Continue reading MobileGo Token to Begin Trading on Bittrex Exchange Following Successful Crowdsale

The post MobileGo Token to Begin Trading on Bittrex Exchange Following Successful Crowdsale appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

