‘Models Are Not Prostitutes’ Series Hits Screen Soon

At the recent unveiling of the winners of Models On The Island of 3, one of the organisers, Emanuel Etim insisted that the campaign, “Models Are Not Prostitutes,” carried out last year had not been neglected, because the company would soon release a movie in that direction.

He stated: “The movie is titled ‘Models Are Not Prostitutes’ and it will be released as a series to enlighten models and make them know their stands. We’ve shot episode 1 to 5 and the next would be 5 to 10. It would be a continuous project to make sure people around the world know that models are different from prostitutes.”

The newly crowned MOTI’s queen, Joy Oyakhiomen told journalists that she would be focusing on widows, who couldn’t afford three square meals a day. The king, Kenneth Nwugu, advised up-and-coming models to remain focussed in spite of challenges that may come their way. He described the experience in the camp as tasking, insisting he had to do a lot of things that he was not used to. Other winners unveiled were Face of Ghana, Bainca Chuks; Face of Nigeria, Chisom Louisa, among others.

