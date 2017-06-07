Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mogale City without a mayor as opposition parties vow to make it ‘ungovernable’ – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Mail & Guardian

Mogale City without a mayor as opposition parties vow to make it 'ungovernable'
Mail & Guardian
Opposition parties have vowed to make Mogale City municipality ungovernable after the Democratic Alliance's (DA) Michael Holenstein was removed as mayor in a Council meeting on Wednesday. Chaos erupted when supporters of the Economic Freedom …
Mogale City mayor Holenstein removed after no-confidence voteCitizen
Mogale City mayor booted outTimes LIVE
'Speaker held council to ransom' – FF+Krugersdorp News
Business Day (registration)
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.