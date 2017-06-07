Mogale City without a mayor as opposition parties vow to make it ‘ungovernable’ – Mail & Guardian
Mogale City without a mayor as opposition parties vow to make it 'ungovernable'
Opposition parties have vowed to make Mogale City municipality ungovernable after the Democratic Alliance's (DA) Michael Holenstein was removed as mayor in a Council meeting on Wednesday. Chaos erupted when supporters of the Economic Freedom …
Mogale City mayor Holenstein removed after no-confidence vote
Mogale City mayor booted out
'Speaker held council to ransom' – FF+
