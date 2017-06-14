Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mashatile concerned about stability of Mogale City – Times LIVE

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Mashatile concerned about stability of Mogale City
Times LIVE
Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Paul Mashatile on Wednesday expressed concern over the instability in the Mogale City council. Save & Share. Tweet · Share · Email · Print. “The MEC has since the last local government …
Local DA councillors take lie detector testsKrugersdorp News
Meeting to elect new Mogale City mayor cancelled after no-show by opposition partiesNews24
The DA Is Facing Another Political Crisis — This Time In Mogale CityHuffington Post South Africa (blog)
The South African –Independent Online –Politicsweb –DestinyMan
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.