Mohammed Ali junior raises alarm: I am broke!

Muhammad Ali, Jr, the only biological son of the American boxing great who died a year ago, says that he is broke and almost homeless.

Ali, 45, said that he has received just three ‘measly payments’ of $2,500 in the last two months.

He claims that he is just days away from being forced to live on the street and that he has been sleeping on the floor of a friend’s home in Florida, the Mirror reported on Sunday.

Following his death, reports emerged indicating that the boxing legend and civil rights icon had left his $80million fortune to be divided evenly amongst his nine children.

Insiders claimed the family were locked in a bitter feud after it was revealed that Lonnie, his fourth wife, is due to receive double the $6 million inheritance awarded his kids.

Sources claimed many of the children – who they claimed hated each other anyway – were left ‘seething.’

Before his father’s death, Ali, Jr, and his uncle, Muhammad Ali’s younger brother, Rahman, have accused others in the extended family of cruelly leaving them in varying degrees of financial hardship as Ali and Lonnie lived in the lap of luxury.

Ali, Jr, told the Mirror on Sunday that he, his seven sisters, and his adopted brother, Asaad, all came to an agreement that the inheritance would be divided equally among them.

Lonnie, his 59-year-old stepmother and the will’s executor, also took part in the meeting, it was reported.

So far, however, Ali, Jr, says he has yet to receive his agreed-upon share.

‘It looks like I’ve just been cut off completely. I don’t have a bank account, so they’ve had to wire money to me,’ he said.

‘It’s been a rough year. This isn’t what my dad would have wanted. He would have wanted me to be OK, have a place to stay, have my money.

‘I’m going to live off water now, as that’s all I can afford. Getting food is hard, as I don’t have a cent to my name.

‘I just find a way somehow to get food each day. I’ve got nowhere I call home anymore.’

When asked if he was scared at the prospect of being homeless, he said: ‘I don’t care where I sleep at, as long as I sleep.’

Ali, Jr had been living on the poverty line for the last decade in one of the toughest neighbourhoods on Chicago’s notorious South Side.

In his last interview just before his father died, he admitted that he didn’t even care what happened to his father and has been looking after his grandfather from his mother’s side, who ironically also has Parkinson’s.

Days after his father died and reports indicated he was about to inherit $6million, Ali, Jr’s then-wife, Shaakira Ali, said that her husband walked out on her and their two daughters.

Reports have suggested that Muhammad Jr has struggled with addiction to crack cocaine, marijuana and heroin.

The post Mohammed Ali junior raises alarm: I am broke! appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

