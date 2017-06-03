Moji Olaiya’s corpse, daughter to arrive Nigeria 6th June – Burial Committee (FULL BURIAL PLANS) – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Moji Olaiya's corpse, daughter to arrive Nigeria 6th June – Burial Committee (FULL BURIAL PLANS)
Daily Post Nigeria
The committee set up for the funeral of late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, has announced that the remains of the actress and her daughter will arrive Nigeria from Canada on Tuesday, 6th June, 2017. According to a statement issued by the Publicity …
Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, to be buried June 7
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!