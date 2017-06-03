Moji Olaiya’s corpse, daughter to arrive Nigeria 6th June – Burial Committee (FULL BURIAL PLANS) – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 3, 2017


Moji Olaiya's corpse, daughter to arrive Nigeria 6th June – Burial Committee (FULL BURIAL PLANS)
The committee set up for the funeral of late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, has announced that the remains of the actress and her daughter will arrive Nigeria from Canada on Tuesday, 6th June, 2017. According to a statement issued by the Publicity …
Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, to be buried June 7Premium Times

all 3 news articles »

