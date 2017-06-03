Moji Olaiya’s corpse, daughter to arrive Nigeria 6th June – Burial Committee (FULL BURIAL PLANS)

The committee set up for the funeral of late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, has announced that the remains of the actress and her daughter will arrive Nigeria from Canada on Tuesday, 6th June, 2017. According to a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the committee, Yomi Fabiyi, the details of her flight itinerary will […]

Moji Olaiya’s corpse, daughter to arrive Nigeria 6th June – Burial Committee (FULL BURIAL PLANS)

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

