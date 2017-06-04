Molefe takes Minister Lynne Brown, Eskom to court over axing – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Molefe takes Minister Lynne Brown, Eskom to court over axing
Eyewitness News
Molefe has approached the Labour Court, serving papers on both the Eskom and Minister Lynne Brown after they rescinded to decision to reappoint him as CEO. FILE: Eskom CEO Brian Molefe gestures during a press conference in Johannesburg on 3 …
