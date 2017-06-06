Monach joins race to contest Anambra Gubernatorial elections

Ahead of the Gubernatorial elections in Anambra State, the traditional ruler of Awka-Etiti in Idemili-South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Angus Ojukwu, has indicated his interest to contest the November 18 governorship race in the state. Ojukwu said he would contest the poll on the platform of the Mega Progressive Peoples Party. He …

The post Monach joins race to contest Anambra Gubernatorial elections appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

