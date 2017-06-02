Monaco Captain Radamel Falcao Signs Three-year Contract Extension

Former Man Utd and Chelsea loanee Radamel Falcao has extended his stay at Monaco until 2020, penning a new three-year deal.

“I am pleased to continue my adventure at AS Monaco,” the striker said. “After this unbelievable season in which I got back to my best, all I wanted was to keep this great story going. I’m convinced that this project will be just as exciting next season as we aim for the best.”

While Falcao has committed his future to the club, Monaco face a battle to keep hold of their brightest stars this summer after a magnificent campaign both domestically and in Europe.

Bernardo Silva has already joined Manchester City in a £43million deal, while the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy have all been linked with moves abroad.

The post Monaco Captain Radamel Falcao Signs Three-year Contract Extension appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

