Monaco prince urges Trump to reverse `catastrophic’ climate decision

Monaco’s Prince Albert II on Wednesday urged U.S. President Donald Trump to reverse his decision to leave the Paris climate agreement, for the sake of future generations. He described Trump’s move as “catastrophic’’ and “disheartening’’ and said his message to the U.S. leader would be to “listen a little more carefully to scientists and to…

