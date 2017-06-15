Pages Navigation Menu

Monaco title defence starts v Toulouse – SuperSport (blog)

Posted on Jun 15, 2017


Monaco title defence starts v Toulouse
The French football season gets under way on August 5 with champions Monaco hosting Toulouse and runners up Paris Saint-Germain at home to Amiens, the release of Ligue 1 fixtures for 2017-2018 revealed on Thursday. Paris travel to Monaco on …

