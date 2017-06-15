Monaco title defence starts with Toulouse

The French football season gets under way on August 5 with champions Monaco hosting Toulouse and runners up Paris Saint-Germain at home to Amiens, the release of Ligue 1 fixtures for 2017-2018 revealed on Thursday.

Paris travel to Monaco on November 25 and will hope to do better than last season’s first sign of a title tussle as Monaco won 3-1. The southern club then play in Paris on April 14, a fixture that ended 1-1 in the last campaign.

Monaco eventually won the French title with an eight-point lead over PSG after scoring 107 league goals in a campaign of thrilling football that saw them go as far as the Champions League semis.

PSG and Monaco go head-to-head in Tangier, Morocco, on July 29 in the Champions Trophy between the French Cup winners and the league champions.

The season runs through to May 19 with the relegation play-off between the third bottom team and the third top of Ligue 2 scheduled the week after.

The post Monaco title defence starts with Toulouse appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

