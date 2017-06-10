Money may buy you sex but not love — DJ Yin

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

How did you become a DJ and why?

Since the age of 8, I have been captivated by the art of disc jockeying. I’d listen to other disc jockeys spin on the radio and be fascinated. As early as then, I’d criticize and wish they had played a different song. I also loved the control and power the DJ has. The DJ could make or mar a party. For you to be able to make people forget about their worries for a specific time and just relax there is no better feeling than that. In addition, the feeling I got from music was quite exciting.

What is your fascination with the music industry?

The music industry is booming at the moment. I am delighted that people can now make a life out of their passion. The music industry used to be a place for happy ‘rejects’ – people who dropped out to happily chase their dreams but now we see graduates coming in every form to work in the industry.

Do you think Disc Jockeying is lucrative in Nigeria?

Of course, it is nowadays. Thank God that the craft is now paying and DJs are now very much valuable. Gone are the days where you dare not mention such to your parents as a career choice if you do not want an emergency family meeting called on you.

You were tutored briefly under DJ Jimmy Jatt, what was the experience like?

It was an amazing experience. It was hard at first but it became better as time went on.

What are the lessons you learnt from him?

Everything it takes to be a top quality DJ. I also learnt some life lessons and qualities one should have; such as patience and humility.

Why was your tutelage under him so brief?

In life, you have to be your own person; you have to stand out so you can take off and shine like the star you knew you were born to be. I am happy for the experience I had with Uncle Jimmy, but when you finish learning from a master in the field, you also want to master what you have been taught so you can also pass on the torch to someone else.

Have you ever thought of quitting?

No, I have always believed in God’s time. Of course, you face issues such as not getting paid and people not wanting to take a chance on you simply because you are a girl. However, you just have to keep going hard for what you love. You have to be patient and have the capacity to endure a lot.

Why did you decide to become an artiste?

Unlike disc jockeying, singing for me is a natural gift. Yes, I became interested in spinning decks along the way but I was born to sing.

Will you pursue both as a career?

Of course, there are artistes who have other artistic skills and combine them with their work. For instance, Simi is an amazing sound engineer and an artiste. I’m a DJ and all I have learnt will be useful as an artiste and vice verse.

What’s the inspiration behind your debut single ‘What you started’?

I want to use my music to preach love and every aspect of it; what you started is one of those songs. It talks about a relationship nearing its end but one partner is willing to still hold on despite knowing that it’s really over. She struggles to imagine life without her partner. I am delighted Bankyondbeatz was able to give me such a brilliant beat to project my story.

What strategy do you intend adopting to break into the music industry?

It’s all about building a strong fan base and spreading the music via words of the mouth. There is no better strategy than this. Letting people who have experienced your music tell their friends and family about you. Subconsciously, you get to have a personal relationship with fans.

What’s your educational background?

I moved a lot in high school so I went to a lot of schools but I graduated from the illustrious Wisconsin University, Accra, Ghana, with a degree in Human Resource management.

What was your growing up like?

It was an awesome experience.

What has been your worst experience as a DJ?

There was this gig I had in December 2016 for a company’s end of the year party. The staff had already condemned me because I was a female DJ. So they made everything difficult for me. It’s so strange that gender still comes into play in the area of profession nowadays despite the level of exposure.

Why is it that most DJs also want to sing?

Hardly would you see DJs that want to sing; you can only have them say a few words on a record which they have production input. I’m probably one of the rare ones who are crossing over.

If you weren’t a DJ or singer what would you have been?

I would have been a writer.

What is the connection between sex, love & money?

I don’t particularly see any connection, money may buy you sex but cannot buy love. This is a common knowledge.

