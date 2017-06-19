Pages Navigation Menu

Monfils upset at Gerry Weber Open, no problems for Thiem (Jun 19, 2017)

FOXSports.com

Monfils upset at Gerry Weber Open, no problems for Thiem (Jun 19, 2017)
FOXSports.com
HALLE, Germany (AP) The fifth-seeded Gael Monfils was upset at the Gerry Weber Open, while second-seeded Dominic Thiem had no difficulties with his opening match on Monday. Thiem defeated German qualifier Maximilian Marterer 7-5, 6-3 for a …
