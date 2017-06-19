Monfils upset at Gerry Weber Open, no problems for Thiem (Jun 19, 2017) – FOXSports.com
Monfils upset at Gerry Weber Open, no problems for Thiem (Jun 19, 2017)
HALLE, Germany (AP) The fifth-seeded Gael Monfils was upset at the Gerry Weber Open, while second-seeded Dominic Thiem had no difficulties with his opening match on Monday. Thiem defeated German qualifier Maximilian Marterer 7-5, 6-3 for a …
