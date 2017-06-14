Moody’s Analytics, Inlaks collaborate on Tech Solutions

Emma Okonji

Moody’s Analytics, a leading global provider of risk management solutions and Inlaks, a leading infrastructure solution provider in Nigeria and West Africa, have forged a new collaboration as part of the Moody’s Analytics Partner Alliance programme.

The partnership will allow Moody’s Analytics to provide clients of both firms with its award-winning regulatory and risk management solutions, which Inlaks will complement with its local business expertise and in-country support to Nigerian banks.

The Managing Director, Enterprise Risk Solutions at Moody’s Analytics, Andy Frepp, said: “Moody’s Analytics offers Nigerian banks a unique range of expert solutions to help make informed corporate lending decisions and meet evolving regulatory requirements.”

According to him, while the company already has a comprehensive footprint in Nigeria, its partnership with Inlaks would offer closer proximity to its local banking clients and support the further adoption of its solutions in the technology space.

Moody’s Analytics helps capital markets and risk management professionals worldwide respond to an evolving marketplace with confidence. The company offers unique tools and best practices for measuring and managing risk through expertise and experience in credit analysis, economic research, and financial risk management.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, African Operations at Inlaks, Mr. Femi Adeoti, who is confident about the partnership, said “By using one flexible and secure platform that combines financial spreading, credit analysis, and robust data storage features, banks can better assess their counterparty risk profile as part of the lending decision process and gain a comprehensive and consistent view of their exposure. Moody’s Analytics is perfectly placed to bring an answer to Nigerian and West African banks’ needs and we look forward to working together with them.”

Inlaks is a leading ICT solutions provider across the sub-Saharan Africa region. It has over the years, propelled itself to the forefront of innovative solution enablers, specialising in the deployment of dynamic and highly scalable ICT infrastructure solutions that satisfy the fast evolving requirements of the financial, industrial, distribution, telecommunication, oil and gas and utilities sector of the sub-Saharan Economy.

As part of this partnership, Inlaks will create a centre of expertise to help firms implement and support Moody’s Analytics solutions in West Africa. By leveraging Inlaks’ technical expertise and 24-hour local support, banks using Moody’s Analytics solutions will also benefit from effective turnaround time on support-related issues, Adeoti said.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

