More than 60,000 Candidates to Retake UTME July 1 – JAMB

The Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that 62,140 candidates whose centers have been found to have engaged in malpractices will retake the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The statement was disclosed at a briefing on Wednesday by the Jamb Registrar Professor Ishaq Oleyede. The registrar also revealed that 59,698 results have been canceled by the board […]

The post More than 60,000 Candidates to Retake UTME July 1 – JAMB appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

