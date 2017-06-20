More Trouble For Dammy Krane As US Police Say “They Found 7 Fake Credit Cards In His Pockets”

The embattled Nigerian singer, Oyindamola Emmanuel Johnson-Hunga, better known by his stage name, Dammy Krane, may be in for more trouble after the US Police confirmed that seven fake credit cards were found in his pockets on June 1, when he was arrested at Opa-locka Executive Airport in Miami Dade, Florida.

A report in Miami New Times said the police have now slammed a nine count felony charge at Miami Dade’s criminal court for credit card forgery and grand theft against the 23 year-old pop artist.

It is understood that Krane’s trouble began after he was said to have used a bogus card to book a private jet flight to Washington, D.C.

When accosted by the police for search, they found seven false credit cards in his wallet, according to the police report, which was detailed on Miami New Times publication on Monday, June 19, 2017.

Agents from the mobile-phone booking app TapJets had called police, when they found that the first card Dammy Krane tendered was bogus.

The jet company also told Miami-Dade Police that Krane and a partner, Chukwuebuka Ilochonwu, had booked a $10,943 trip on a jet from Opa-locka to Washington, D.C.

Two MDPD officers staked out the jet runway until Krane and Ilochonwu showed up. Police searched the pair and found seven cards in Krane’s pants pocket. When authorities checked the cards later, all seven had numbers on the face that didn’t match the numbers on the security strip on the back.

MDPD says Krane used one of those cards to book his flight and then gave TapJet two other fake cards when he was asked for backup cards for the travel.

His co-defendant, Ilochonwu, police soon learned, was out on bond on four other credit card fraud charges.

He had been arrested in April on felony charges stemming from a case in Miami Beach.

Krane who is now out on bail has tried to exculpate himself from the arrest mess, blaming “agents” and assuring fans he’s innocent.

“I do not partake in fraud,” Krane says. “I do not partake in such activities. Agents booked my flights with fraudulent cards.” “My life is all about my music, and that’s what I’m all about,” he says. “I’m sorry I got caught up in this mess.”

