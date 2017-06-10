More trouble for Metuh

…As Supreme Court orders Trial to continue Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, yesterday, failed to persuade the Supreme Court to stop further proceeding in the seven-count criminal charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, preferred against him. The apex court, in a ruling by a five-man […]

