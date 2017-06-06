Morocco Joins ECOWAS Despite Being in North Africa

MyNaijaInfo.com

Why Morocco Joined ECOWAS. THE Economic Community of West African States ‘ECOWAS’ has in principle approved Morocco’s membership application despite the country being in North Africa. However, Ecowas leaders meeting in Liberia said the implications of its membership still needed to be considered before Morocco could formally join. Morocco’s application comes after it rejoined the African Union …

