Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Russian FM denies role in fueling spat between Qatar, neighbors – Xinhua

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Xinhua

Russian FM denies role in fueling spat between Qatar, neighbors
Xinhua
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with his Nigerian counterpart in Moscow on May 30, 2017. (AFP PHOTO). MOSCOW, June 5 (Xinhua) — Russia has played no role in the making of the diplomatic row between Qatar and the …
Moscow joins celebrations of 500th anniversary of Belarusian book printingBelarus News (BelTA)
Russian top diplomat calls on Qatar, Gulf states to solve issues through dialogueTASS
Russia calls for dialog in solving Qatar crisisReuters Africa
Ahram Online –TVR –Daily Sabah –Eurasia Review
all 36 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.