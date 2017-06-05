Russian FM denies role in fueling spat between Qatar, neighbors – Xinhua
|
Xinhua
|
Russian FM denies role in fueling spat between Qatar, neighbors
Xinhua
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with his Nigerian counterpart in Moscow on May 30, 2017. (AFP PHOTO). MOSCOW, June 5 (Xinhua) — Russia has played no role in the making of the diplomatic row between Qatar and the …
