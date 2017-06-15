Moscow’s mayor calls anti-Putin protests ‘dangerous provocation’

MOSCOW Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Tuesday called anti-corruption protests that brought thousands of people onto the streets of the Russian capital “a dangerous provocation”, Interfax news agency reported. Baton-wielding riot police broke up Monday’s protests and detained hundreds of demonstrators in Moscow and other Russian cities. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who called the protests, was […]

