‘Moses Can Still Win Africa Footballer of the Year Award’

Former Green Eagles winger, Adegoke Adelabu is optimistic that Super Eagles and Chelsea forward, Victor Moses can still be voted African Footballer of the Year despite seeing red in the Emirates FA Cup final against Arsenal at the weekend.

Chelsea went a man down in the second half after Moses was shown two yellow cards – the second for simulation. The Blues, thereafter, lost the game 2-1 to spark series of controversies across the world that the Nigerian cost Chelsea the game.

However, Adelabu, who played for IICC Shooting Stars of Ibadan in his active days, told the press that Moses’ red card and Chelsea losing the FA Cup title to Arsenal should not be the yardstick in measuring his performances for the season

I am sure those who have the power to vote for the African Footballer of the Year will look at the role Moses played in Chelsea winning the English Premier League title. The red card in the FA Cup final might just deduct some points from him, but Moses can still make up for it by putting that disappointment behind as quickly as possible. He needs to realize that the FA Cup final is over and must focus on the Super Eagles assignment beginning with the AFCON qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.”

Meanwhile, Adelabu has advised the Super Eagles not to threat the visiting Bafana Bafana with kids’ gloves when they clash on June 10 in the 2019 AFCON qualifier in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

