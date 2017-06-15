Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Moses reportedly tells Henry Onyekuru the club to join – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Moses reportedly tells Henry Onyekuru the club to join
Daily Post Nigeria
Chelsea wing-back, Victor Moses has advised his national team-mate, Henry Onyekuru to quash any interest to move to Arsenal and settle for West Ham for a better future. According to Metro UK, Moses has told Onyekuru to shun Arsenal's interest and

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.