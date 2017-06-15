Moses reportedly tells Henry Onyekuru the club to join – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Moses reportedly tells Henry Onyekuru the club to join
Daily Post Nigeria
Chelsea wing-back, Victor Moses has advised his national team-mate, Henry Onyekuru to quash any interest to move to Arsenal and settle for West Ham for a better future. According to Metro UK, Moses has told Onyekuru to shun Arsenal's interest and …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!