Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MOSOP flays delay in Ogoni clean-up – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian

MOSOP flays delay in Ogoni clean-up
Vanguard
PORT HAR-COURT— Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP, has lamented the delay in effective take-off of Ogoni clean-up that was flagged off last year by the Federal Government. Meantime, the United States of America has commended the …
Nigeria Army may be deployed to Ogoniland to stem vandalism, othersGuardian (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.