Most upcoming artists doing music for the flashy things involved – Peter Psquare says

One half of the group Psquare, Peter Okoye, may have just laid down some truths during a recent interview. Speaking with Hip TV, the singer/dancer, talked about upcoming acts and their knack for hitting it big shortly after joining the business saying achieving this without the passion for the art is wrong as it’s only …

The post Most upcoming artists doing music for the flashy things involved – Peter Psquare says appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

