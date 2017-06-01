Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mosun Filani boasts of treasure outside acting career

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Two years after her last movie, Eri-Ife, actress Mosun Filani-Oduoye, has proven to her fans that she can survive outside acting. Recall that the actress abandoned her acting career after settling down with her hubby in Osogbo, Osun State, delving into hair and skin care business. Apparently satisfied with her choice, Mosun recently made available, …

The post Mosun Filani boasts of treasure outside acting career appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.