Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mother murders her newborn baby to save her career

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 26-year-old mother has been arraigned before a court for stabbing her newborn daughter to death with a pair of kitchen scissors because she feared having a child would harm her career. Rachel Tunstill, dumped her newborn baby’s body in a bin after allegedly butchering her with scissors 15 times at the flat she shared …

The post Mother murders her newborn baby to save her career appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.