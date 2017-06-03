Pages Navigation Menu

Mother of Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano dead

Posted on Jun 3, 2017

The death has been announced of the mother of the Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano. Obiano’s mother, “Akpokuedike” passed on, Friday, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, NAUTH, Nnewi by 3pm. Until her death, she was unconscious and has been in the Intensive Care Unit, ICU, of the Hospital for months. The news of her […]

