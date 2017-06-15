Mother of Evans the kidnapper, goes into hiding

…We don’t know him — UMUDIM monarch

By Ifeanyi Okolie & Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The mother of notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, who was recently arrested in Lagos, has reportedly gone into hiding to avoid the crowd that besiege her Umudim, Nnewi home in Anambra state after news of the arrest of her son filtered in.

Her disappearance coincided with the disclosure by the Obi of Umudim, his village, Chief Benneth Okafor, that the arrested kidnap kingpin was not known in his community as he hardly visited home, neither did he have any investment in the community.

Lady Nwosu (Evans’mother) on the run

Lady Nwosu, as Evan’s mother is popularly called, was described as a no nonsense woman. Contrary to insinuations from some quarters that her son bought her a car from the proceed of kidnapping; Vanguard gathered that she rides a lady motorcycle popularly called Nwanyi Nnewi. She was also said to be assisting vendors sell their wares after which they pay her commission weekly. But when Vanguard arrived the canteen where she sells, she was said to have gone into hiding since Tuesday.

A woman who spoke on the condition of anonymity said: “she went into hiding because people were trooping in to sympathise with her over the arrest of her son. Some came for different purpose; to make mockery of her and to see the face of the mother of the arrested kidnapper. Even you newsmen were troubling her. She has been crying since news of the arrest reached her. I do not know where she has gone to but I think it is good for her.”

Vanguard also visited Emmanuel Anglican Church Primary School, Akamili Umudim Nnewi, the primary school Evans attended. Headmaster of the school was, however, not on seat. A teacher that was accosted said he was not competent to speak on the matter.

Evans cries in cell – Police source

Also, police sources told Vanguard yesterday, that the suspect has been shedding tears since he was thrown into the cell lamenting that; “After making billions and living in mansions, I am in the cell with common criminals.” He was said to have been keeping to himself in the cell and avoids other detained persons.

We don’t know him — Nnewi monarch

When Vanguard visited Nnewi, the industrial city of Anambra state, yesterday, Evans’ arrest was the topic on everyone’s lips. Most of them, particularly traders, described his action as an embarrassment to the city, describing their indigenes as hard-working.

At his palace, the Obi of Umudim, Chief Okafor, stated; “I was told that he hardly came home. It is only the Akamili kindred where he comes from that will be able to give a little account of the young man. It is unfortunate that many people in this village do not know him because he does not have any investment in Nnewi like an average Nnewi man, neither does he own any house here.”

More facts emerge about the arrest

More facts emerged, yesterday, about the circumstances that led to the location of the residence of the kidnap kingpin leading to his arrest, last Saturday. Sources attributed it to an informant residing in Magodo and intelligence reports that revealed identities of his three girlfriends.

It was gathered that after the Inspector-General of police deployed his Intelligence Response Team to track the notorious kingpin, they made huge progress from the documents recovered from his hideout in Igando, Lagos after the miraculous disappearance of his last victim.

The documents reportedly aided them in identifying occupants of that apartment and opened an avalanche of information leading to Evans movement. That was how they discovered that he lives at Magodo area of Lagos State, while other members were also residing in Lagos, Rivers, Abuja, Edo and Anambara States.

N30m IGP reward as a boost

A source who spoke with Vanguard disclosed that the leader of IGP’s team, Abba Kyari, who was tracking their locations had planned to round-up all the suspects, in one swoop, but his plans failed as Evans was always changing locations, making it difficult to get his exact location.

The source who spoke with Vanguard on the condition of anonymity disclosed that, while Kyari was searching for Evans, and has also mobilized some residents of Magodo Estate, giving them clear descriptions of Evans, his vehicles and the name of his security man, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, also announced a bounty of N30million on information that could lead to the arrest of Evans.

This led to the rounding up of three women believed to be Evans girlfriends, and they were identified as Amaka, Ijeoma and Ngozi. The operatives were said to have discovered that Evans was very close to Amaka and he rented an apartment for her in Okota area of Lagos State. Sources explained that Evans was fond of sleeping in Amaka’s house on a regular basis and they decided to use Amaka to lure him.

His plan to evade arrest

It was further gathered that fearing that Amaka may have been picked by the police, he avoided her as much as he could. However, one of the police informants in Magodo made a breakthrough as the IRT were banking on Amaka, and he called and informed the police that he has located Evans apartment. He also disclosed that Evans has not been seen around his house for a long time and he was believed to have moved out of his house.

Our source revealed that, Evans was highly elusive at this time and he was quite aware that the police were closing in on him and he moved away from his home and relocated to a hotel in Agidigingbi area of Ikeja adding that he also moved his wife and children to Ghana and was trying to dispose some of his properties at the time he was arrested.

The final straw

On the day he was arrested, according to sources, he was said to be unaware that operatives

had located his apartment in Magodo, when he contacted Ama ka on Saturday morning. “He was said to have called her on the phone around 4:15am, without knowing that some policemen were with her and asked her to wait outside her compound to meet him. She reportedly joined him later at the spot and as soon as she got into the car, he attacked her, threatening to kill her for not informing him about the police presence in her house. Evans was said to have gotten angry and drove away with her in his Grand Cherokee SUV and they had an accident at Iyana-Ipaja area where he abandoned the vehicle, seized Amaka’s phone and asked her to go home. It was from there that he picked a cab to his residence at Magodo to pick some few things towards travelling out of the country. After then, we swooped on him and arrested him inside his bedroom.”

