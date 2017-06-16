Mother of newborn triplets held hostage in Lagos hospital

Parents to newborn triplets, identified as Rasheed Jegede and Esther Jegede, are soliciting for funds to pay their medical bills in other to be released from the hospital. It was gathered that 37-year-old Rasheed is a furniture maker and his 31-year-old wife is currently unemployed. The couple already have three children ahead of the newborn triplets …

The post Mother of newborn triplets held hostage in Lagos hospital appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

