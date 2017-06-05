Motion Pictures with Chidumga It’s disrespectful to call Nollywood movies of the 90s ‘mediocre’ – Pulse Nigeria
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Motion Pictures with Chidumga It's disrespectful to call Nollywood movies of the 90s 'mediocre'
Pulse Nigeria
The beauty of the stories told in the 90s can't be disregarded. The huge following amassed by the Nigerian film industry in the 90s, can't also be underrated. Published: 7 minutes ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail · The Wedding Party and Living in …
Writer lists Nigerian books that have been turned into films (1)
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!