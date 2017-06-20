Pages Navigation Menu

Mourinho accused of 3.3mn euro tax fraud in Spain

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was on Tuesday accused of evading 3.3 million euro ($3.7 million) in tax at Real Madrid, the public prosecutor’s office in Madrid announced.

Jose Mourinho

The 54-year-old Portuguese, who coached Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013, was accused of “two offences against the public treasury,” the office said in a statement.

The announcement comes a week after Real Madrid’s Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of evading 14.7 million euros in tax through offshore companies.

Ronaldo, 32, has denied the charges and is threatening to leave Spain after running into problems with tax authorities.

