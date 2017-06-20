Mourinho accused of £3.3mn tax fraud in Spain

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was on Tuesday accused of evading 3.3 million euro ($3.7 million) in tax at Real Madrid, the public prosecutor’s office in Madrid announced.

The 54-year-old Portuguese, who coached Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013, was accused of “two offences against the public treasury,” the office said in a statement.

The announcement comes a week after Real Madrid’s Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of evading 14.7 million euros in tax through offshore companies.

Ronaldo, 32, has denied the charges and is threatening to leave Spain after running into problems with tax authorities.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News and World Headlines – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

