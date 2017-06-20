Pages Navigation Menu

Mourinho accused of tax fraud while at Real Madrid

Posted on Jun 20, 2017

Spanish prosecutors said on Tuesday they had filed a claim against Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on two counts of tax fraud dating back to when he coached Real Madrid. The Portuguese manager owes Spanish tax authorities 3.3 million euros (about 2.91 million pounds or N1.46 billion), a Madrid prosecutor said in a statement. The […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

