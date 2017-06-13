Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jose Mourinho prioritising move for Eric Dier over Fabinho – Gabriele Marcotti – Daily Star

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Star

Jose Mourinho prioritising move for Eric Dier over Fabinho – Gabriele Marcotti
Daily Star
ERIC DIER is Jose Mourinho's top midfield target this summer, according to European football expert Gabriele Marcotti. 0. By James Walters / Published 13th June 2017. Eric Dier is Jose Mourinho's No.1 midfield target this summer GETTY. Eric Dier is
Bailly the man to partner Lindelof as Mourinho weighs up United optionsESPN FC (blog)
Mourinho reveals how Herrera disobeyed him during Europa League finalDaily Post Nigeria
Jose Mourinho rules out move for Monaco star Fabinho and could switch his attentions to Nemanja MaticMirror.co.uk
Manchester Evening News –Express.co.uk –Metro –The Sun
all 377 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.