Movie Stars Dumelu, Edochie Disagree As Juve, Real Clash In UCL Final

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Popular Nollywood actors, Ghana's John Dumelu and Nigeria's Yul Edochie have gone the opposite ways, each following his heart, as Juventus and Real Madrid clash In UEFA Champions League final tonight, Completesportsnigeria.com reports

Yul Edochie predicts that the 2017 UCL final will be won by LA Liga champions, Real Madrid, who are gunning for an unprecedented 12th UCL title at The Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, but Dumelu insists it will be Juve's night to win their third Champions League trophy-success. .

Edochie is a big fan of Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and while speaking with Completesportsnigeria.com on his thoughts about the final, the award winning thespian believes the attacking force of Zinedine Zidane's team will outwit the defensive stoutness of Juventus.

"There has been too much talk of Juventus' ability to defend which is true, but I feel that the attack that Madrid possess will be able to deal with that," Edochie told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"I do not think that Juventus will pack the bus because there are equally good players in their team that can score goals, but should they play defensively, then I feel Madrid will win it. Personally, I tip Cristiano Ronaldo to score despite all attention on who stops hims," the son of legendary actor Pete Edochie of the Things Fall Apart fame says.

Meanwhile, John Dumelo who has delved into politics in Ghana, although believes Ronaldo will be unstoppable and can score one or two goals, tips Juventus to ultimately win the final.

"Ronaldo will probably score one or two goals, yes. However, I see Juve winning this one because this team is a better one than the team defeated by Madrid two years ago," Dumelo told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"Their attackers are also on form, and they helped them win the Italian league (Serie A). And defensively, we know how strong Italians can be."

The final kicks off at 7.45 pm (Nigerian time) tonight.

The post Movie Stars Dumelu, Edochie Disagree As Juve, Real Clash In UCL Final appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

