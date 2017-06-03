Pages Navigation Menu

Moving On!! Kcee Unveils New Manager

Nigerian singer, Kcee officially unveiled a new manager today. Before now, Kcee was managed by Soso Soberekon, but today he took to Instagram to announce a change in his management. His new manager is Dike Chidozie. It’s however not clear why he parted ways with Soso but his carefully worded statement reads; ‘To my fans …

