Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mozambique: ‘Traditional Healers’ May Be Behind Killings of Bald People – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Mozambique: 'Traditional Healers' May Be Behind Killings of Bald People
AllAfrica.com
Maputo — The Mozambican police on Tuesday raised the possibility that "traditional healers" (the polite term which often includes sorcerers and witch-doctors) may be involved in the recent murder of bald people, in the central province of Zambezia, …
Five killed as ritualists target bald menDaily Trust
Witch doctors target bald men for 'money ritual' in MozambiqueThe News
Bald men targeted in ritual killingsPremium Times

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.