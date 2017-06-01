Mr Eazi And Rumoured Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Visit Barcelona FC

Nigerian Ghana Musician, Mr Eazi and his boo and Daughter of Nigerian Billionaire, Temi Otedola visited Barcelona FC for the Camp Nou experience tour. The pair shared pictures from their visit to the Football club stadium, Camp Nou. Source: Snapchat

The post Mr Eazi And Rumoured Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Visit Barcelona FC appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

