Mr Eazi Defends His Girlfriend, Temi Otedola After She Is Accused Of Bleaching

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Singer, Mr Eazi has defended his rumoured girlfriend, Temi Otedola after she shared the photo above on Twitter and people claimed she bleached because of her dark knuckles. See their tweets below. Source: Twitter

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

