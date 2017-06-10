Mr Eazi & Dotman thrill Fans in Bristol on the UK Leg of His “Detty World Tour” | See Photos

Nigerian afropop superstar Mr Eazi has resumed the UK leg of his Detty World Tour yesterday as he performed at Bristol alongside “Akube” crooner, Dotman. The singer took to his Instagram page this morning to share photos of the event as he and Dotman performed to the evidently thrilled audience: See photos below: Dotman also shared […]

