Mr Eazi, Temi Otedola Go Public With Their Relationship (Read Details)

It’s official guys, Starboy Records artist Mr Eazi and fashion blogger Temi Otedola are dating! Early this year the pair sparked dating rumors when people noticed they often featured on each other’s Snaps and were always around one another, but they neither confirmed nor denied. A few weeks ago the couple were in Barcelona together, …

The post Mr Eazi, Temi Otedola Go Public With Their Relationship (Read Details) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

