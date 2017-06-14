Mrs Bolanle Ambode, Dr Kemi Da-Silva Ibru, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa And More Grace The WAPA Connect Conference

The Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation led by the Hon. Commissioner of WAPA, Dr Lola Akande held their annual WAPA Connect Conference on Thursday, 8th June with the theme “Fostering Domestic Harmony through Multi Perspective Analysis & Graphic Display/Entrepreneurship in the 21st Century”.

Some of the dignitaries in attendance included the Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, representative of the Governor and Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Oluranti Adebule, Commissioner for Women Affairs & Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Hon. Lola Akande, Lagos State Head of Service, Mrs. Olabowale Ademola, Senior Special Assistant to the President on the Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa ; Mrs. Funmilola Ajayi, Barr. Laide Osiji and Alhaja Fatima Bintu Tinubu.

Women At Risk International Foundation (WARIF) founder, Dr Kemi Da Silva-Ibru was one of the speakers at the event highlighting the prevention of sexual assault and rape in our communities. She highlighted the harrowing statistics of the problem in our society and suggested ways of addressing the primary prevention as well as immediate and long term intervention strategies that need to be adopted to successfully address the problem.

Other speakers at the event include Lanre Olusola, Praise Fowowe and Akinlami Taiwo.

