Mrs Buhari commiserates with UNFPA over Osotimehin’s demise

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday in Abuja, commiserated with the management and staff of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), over the death of their Executive Director, Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin.

Mrs Buhari, who was at the UNFPA office in Abuja, said Osotimehin was a patriotic Nigerian, who had contributed to the improvement of the health and well-being of women and children in Nigeria.

Mrs Buhari, who represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr Hajo Sani, said that the death of Osotimehin came as rude shock to her.

She prayed to Almighty God to give the family and entire members of UNFPA family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The wife of the president said that the deceased was instrumental to the formation and success of her pet project the “Future Assured” initiative.

She described the deceased as a pillar of support and an integral part of the Future Assured Programme.

She added that his contributions to Nigeria’s health sector development will be greatly missed.

Mrs Buhari later presented letters of condolence to the staff members of UNFPA.

In her response, the Country Representative of UNFPA, Dr Diene Keita, said that the organisation was devastated by the sudden death of Prof. Osotimehin.

“We are all devastated by the death of our boss Professor Babatunde Osotimehin, the shock is so much that I have nothing more to say than to say thank you to all national authorities.

“Especially the wife of the President who come to pay a condolence visit to the UNFPA family is a fact that we are not alone in this,” Keita said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osotimehin was born on Feb. 6, 1949 in Ogun.

NAN also reports that the late Prof. Osotimehin, graduated from University of Ibadan.

He was appointed as the Executive Director of UNFPA on Dec. 19, 2010 after serving as the Federal Minister of Health.

He had previously served as the Director-General, National Action Committee against Aids (NACA) in Nigeria.

The post Mrs Buhari commiserates with UNFPA over Osotimehin’s demise appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

